ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for England Legends vs West Indies Legends, RSWS 2022

England Legends and West Indies Legends will face-off in an encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 17. The previous match of England Legends against South Africa Legends was abandoned due to rain. Ian Bell-led England Legends still haven’t registered their first win of the tournament. Therefore, England Legends will be desperate to salvage their flailing campaign.

On the other hand, West Indies Legends looked in imperious form in their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh Legends. They will be aiming to maintain their winning ways. The likes of Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards will pose a great threat to England’s bowling line-up. Spinner Devendra Bishoo will also play a key role in the match as England batters didn’t look comfortable against Sri Lankan spin attack.

Ahead of the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends begin?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Mascharenhas

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Smith

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard

Batsmen: Ian Bell, M Loye, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt

All-rounders: Dimitri Mascharenhus, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie

Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Devendra Bishoo, Sulieman Benn

ENG-L vs WI-L Possible Starting XI:

ENG-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascharenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

WI-L Predicted Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell

