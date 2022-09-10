ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 3rd Youth One-day Match, September 10, 3 PM IST

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Youth ODI match between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19: The last Youth One Day International of the three-match series between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will be played today at the Grace Road in Leicester. The match will be a dead rubber as England have already clinched the series.

The hosts cruised to a three-wicket victory in the first One Day International, banking on 49 runs off 37 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Horton. The second game again witnessed a victory of the English side by seven runs. Sri Lanka made good efforts with Hasitha Amarasinghe and Ranuda Somarathe, scoring 71 and 81 runs, respectively. The visitors posted a total of 211 from their 35 overs.

However, they were outshined by Geroge Thomas, who smacked 86 runs to help his team score 202 runs in 31.3 overs. England won the match by Duckworth Lewis method

Though Sri Lanka are lagging 2-0 in the series, they will be eager to give their best performance to end the tour on a high note.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19, here is everything you need to know:

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Telecast

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 game will not be telecast in India

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Live Streaming

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 will be streamed live on Fancode.

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Match Details

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 03:00 PM IST on September 10, Saturday.

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raveen de Silva

Vice-Captain: Ross Whitfield

Suggested Playing XI for ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batters: George Bell, Ross Whitfield, Ranuda Somarathne, Asitha Wanninayake

Allrounders: Shevon Daniel, Dominic Kelly, Raveen de Silva

Bowlers: Tom Aspinwall, Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan

ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Probable XIs

England Under-19: Alex Horton(wk), Dominic Kelly, Harry Singh, Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Bertie Foreman, Eddie Jack, Benjamin Cliff, George Bell

Sri Lanka Under-19: Vinuja Ranpul, Duvindu Ranatunga, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Lahiru Dewatage(wk), Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Dulaj Samuditha, Asitha Wanninayake, Shevon Daniel

