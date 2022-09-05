ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Youth ODI Series, 1st Match, September 5, County Ground, 3:00 pm IST

ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Youth ODI series first match between England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19: The youngsters will be in action as England Under-19 host Sri Lanka Under-19 for three-match Youth ODI series. The first match of the series will be underway from 5th September, at the County Ground, New Road, in England. The match is slated to begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The English side has some precocious talent in their roster, ready to display their mettle on the international stage. Under former England veteran Richard Dawson, the side looks quite balanced with all their bases covered for the series. The 17-year-old Ben McKinney will lead the hosts and will be eyeing his first win as the U-19 skipper.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also poses some fine raw talent in their line-up. All-rounder Raveen De-Silva has been named as the captain of the side and will also be an integral player for the Lankan side. Pawan Pathiraja and Ranuda Somarathne will also be key players for them.

Will England emerge victorious on home soil or will the Asian giants outclass them in the first ODI? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19; here is everything you need to know:

ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Telecast

The match between England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will not be broadcast in India.

ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Live Streaming

The match between England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Match Details

Advertisement

The ENG U-19 vs SL U-19 match will be played at the County Ground in New Road, on Monday, September 5, at 3:00 pm IST.

ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raveen de Silva

Vice-Captain: Ross Whitfield

Suggested Playing XI for ENG U-19 VS SL U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, Lahiru Dewatage

Batsmen: Ross Whitfield, Pawan Pathiraja, George Bell

All-rounders: Dominic Kelly, Raveen de Silva, Shevon Daniel

Advertisement

Bowlers: Dulaj Samuditha, Eddie Jack, Benjamin Cliff

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Possible Starting XI:

England U-19 predicted starting lineup: Ben McKinney (c), Harry Singh, Ross Whitfield, George Bell, Matthew Hurst, Alex Horton (wk), Dominic Kelly, Tom Aspinwall, Bertie Foreman, Eddie Jack, Benjamin Cliff

Sri Lanka U-19 predicted starting line-up: Raveen de Silva (c), Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Lahiru Dewatage (wk), Wanuja Sahan, Vinuja Ranpul, Duvindu Ranatunga, Dulaj Samuditha, Asitha Wanninayake

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here