>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 and Canada Under 19: England Under 19 will play their second league match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 against Canada Under 19. The Group A contest will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 06:30 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

England and Canada got off to contrasting starts in the 50-over competition. England defeated Bangladesh Under 19 in their first match by seven wickets. It was a phenomenal batting performance by the team as they restricted defending champions at a low score of 97. With two points, England are atop the Group A standings.

Canada, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates Under 19 in their first game. Canada recorded a loss by 49 runs as they failed to chase a total of 285 runs. The team showed a lot of promise and intent during the match.

>Ahead of the match between England Under 19 and Canada Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Telecast

ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Live Streaming

England Under 19 vs Canada Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Match Details

England Under 19 vs Canada Under 19 contest will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 06:30 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jacob Bethell

Vice-Captain- Anoop Chima

>Suggested Playing XI for ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anoop Chima

Batters: William Luxton, George Thomas, Yasir Mahmood

All-rounders: Mihir Patel, Jacob Bethell, James Sales, Gurnek Johal Singh

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Josh Boyden, Kairav Sharma

>ENG-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under 19: Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, James Rew, Fateh Singh, James Sales, George Bell, Josh Boyden, Tom Prest (c), William Luxton

Canada Under 19: Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Ethan Gibson, Mihir Patel (c), Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Sahil Badin, Parmveer Kharoud, Gurnek Johal Singh, Kairav Sharma

