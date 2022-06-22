Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen giving a pep talk to his teammates ahead of their warm-up match in Leicester which is now in jeopardy. According to the latest reports, Kohli is said to be found Covid-positive upon landing in England. Nevertheless, a report in TOI did mention that the India superstar has ‘recovered’ and therefore should be available in Leicester. Meanwhile, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also found Covid positive and had to miss the plane.

Coming back to the warm-up match, Kohli was seen giving his team a pep talk to his teammates where he can be seen in his usual expressive best. India will take on England in the lone Test match in Edgbaston which was canceled last year after a number of Covid cases were found in the Indian camp. Before this match, India will play Ireland in T20Is. They will take on England in this Test match which begins on July 1. This will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Team India Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the Test squad in Leicester where the visitors are training for the upcoming Test match against England which will be played at Edgbaston. Dravid flew to England after the completion of the T20I series against South Africa which was drawn after the final match was called off due to rain.

Dravid has joined the Rohit Sharma and Co as the BCCI posted a couple of photos on their Twitter handle where the head coach was seen addressing the team in hurdle.

“Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote.

The Indian players have already started training in Leicester as they posted a video and a couple of photos of their training session on Monday.

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

