ENG v IND: 'Virat Kohli's Bad Days Are Over, Ab Lagta Hai Behtar Din Ayenge'

Virat Kohli had a severe run drought since cricket resumed after Covid-19. 2021 was especially harsh as his run drought continued and he even lost his captaincy in all three formats. As IPL 2022 arrived, fans thought that this Kohli, who is free of captaincy burden, can become the Orange Cap holder, but they were wrong as season bombed for India’s modern-day superstar.

Now, as he came to England, he showed some signs of revival where he scored fifties in both the innings against Leicestershire in the warm-up match. Reacting to his current form, Virender Sehwag, who had seen him up close at Delhi Cricket, said that ‘Cheeku’s’ bad days are over.

“Do you remember when was the last time, Kohli scored a century? Even I don’t remember. He would definitely want that he score big in this Edgbaston Test which is the series decider," he told Sony’s pre-match show ‘Extra Innings.’

“I think his bad days are over. Ab lagta hai behtar din ayenge and they have already started. He has scored fifty in both the innings."

“When I used to play practice matches, my aim was to play as much as balls as possible so that you know how much it is offering swing. I think he has done that," he added.

“Don’t score everything in this practice match. Save something for Test match. I think he has saved 100-150 for that big game. And I am sure he will score big."

The explosive Indian opener opined that Kohli must captain against England if Rohit Sharma misses out. Earlier it was reported that Rohit had tested positive of Covid and is now isolating in a hotel. In his absence, the vice captain will be leading the side. Nonetheless, there is no official vice captain in Indian squad.

“Yes, the vice captain will get the chance to captain, but if there is no official announcement, you can request Virat Kohli to come and captain the team."

