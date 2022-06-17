ENG v NED: Twitter Breathes Easy As Jos Buttler Misses Out On AB de Villiers' Record

England created new world record as they posted 498/4 against Netherlands in an ODI match at Amstelveen. Netherlands had won the toss, but didn’t expect England to sent them on a leather hunt. The batters Phil Salt and Dawid Malan were right at it after they lost the wicket of Jason Roy cheaply. As many as three hundred were scored which was complemented by the cameo by Liam Livingstone who became the England batter with fastest fifty to his name in ODI cricket. Meanwhile fans were happy that Buttler didn’t break the fastest 150 record set by AB de Villiers as he missed the feat by just one ball.

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls — missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball — while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls — the joint second-fastest of all-time.

The men in blue made their intentions clear early in their innings when Salt smacked Dutch right-arm medium pacer Shane Snater for six — the first in slugfest of 25 sixes and 36 fours to follow — in near-perfect batting conditions.

The Lancashire-based right-hander pulled a short ball over deep-midwicket, landing just over the ropes to the ongoing delight of cheering England fans, many of whom made the trip by car across the Channel for the game.

The England batters then scored freely with beautiful stroke-play and never looked troubled by the Dutch attack.

Salt suffered an early scare though in his innings, when the Netherlands — who surprisingly opted to field after winning the toss — dropped him on 40 in deep cover off the bowling of Bas de Leede.

But in the end it was Buttler who gave the young players in the Dutch team a masterclass batting lesson, hitting seven sixes and 14 fours in a magnificent innings on a day of records.

The Dutch bowling line-up struggled on a battling-friendly pitch, most economical of the Dutch bowlers Logan van Beek, with an economy rate 8.2 runs an over for the single wicket of Salt.

