ENG v NZ 2022: Kane Williamson's Young Fan Shadow Practices Behind Him At Kiwi Net Session | WATCH

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson had a young fan imitating him while he was busy taking on his fast bowlers at the net session at Lord’s cricket ground. A video, which is now going viral, shows a young boy named ‘Tom’ shadow practicing just behind NZ skipper. “Some wholesome content. Young cricket fan Tom watching and playing every Kane Williamson shot in the nets," said Lord’s Cricket Ground’s official Twitter account.

Meanwhile Williamson flopped once again at Lord’s on the second day of the Test match as he was dismissed for 2 in the first innings and 15 in the second essay.

Durham quick Potts, who enjoyed a superb return of four for 13 in the first innings, struck again with a pre-lunch burst Friday of two for 11 in four overs.

For the second time in the match, the 23-year-old dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

He had needed just five balls Thursday to claim the scalp of the star batsman as his first Test wicket.

And on Friday he produced a fine lifting delivery that Williamson could only edge to third slip Jonny Bairstow.

Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand’s 30 for two soon became 35 for three when Potts had opener Tom Latham (14) caught behind off such a thin edge that wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not even appeal.

Later, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, after England debutant Matthew Potts had rocked the Black Caps once again, to leave the first Test at Lord’s intriguingly poised at tea on Friday’s second day.

New Zealand were 128 for four in their second innings, a lead of 119 runs, with Mitchell unbeaten on 43.

He received good support from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (39 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 72 after the pair had come together with New Zealand struggling at 56 for four.

Given how England had suffered a top-order collapse of their own in making 141 in reply to the World Test champions’ seemingly modest first-innings 132, the Black Caps may yet be approaching a match-winning lead in the opening encounter of this three-Test series.

