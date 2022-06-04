ENG v NZ 2022: Umpire Calls Back Ben Stokes After England Skipper Gets Out Off No Ball | WATCH

Cricket can be a funny game, especially Test cricket thrives on such moments of excitement and England vs New Zealand first Test match threw up one of those when England skipper Ben Stokes was called back after getting dismissed off Colin de Grandhomme’s no ball. It was a decisive moment as England chased 277 and losing Stokes could have meant upper hand for New Zealand. Nonetheless, De Grandhomme bowled a no ball and Stokes was called back amidst huge cheers.

England did really well to pull things back and made sure they dismiss New Zealand for 285 in their second innings which effectively meant 277 run target for hosts. They were stuttering in the chase when skipper Ben Stokes dragged one back onto his stumps; he was playing for a single at that time. As soon he walked off, Kiwi players celebrated vociferously as they had reduced England to 77/5. But soon their joy turned into agony when umpire deemed that one a no ball resulting in Stokes getting back to middle amidst huge cheers.

Earlier Stuart Broad sparked a sensational New Zealand collapse after Daryl Mitchell made a hundred to leave England needing 277 to win the first Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

World Test champions New Zealand, who had been 251 for four, lost their last six wickets for 34 runs on the third morning — three falling to successive Broad deliveries — as they were dismissed for 285.

England, however, face a tough task if they are to go 1-0 up in this three-match series and make a winning start under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

There have been only three successful fourth-innings run chases of more than 200 runs in Lord’s Test history, with England’s best at the ‘Home of Cricket’ the 282 for three they made against New Zealand in 2004.

