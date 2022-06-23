ENG v NZ: Bizarre Dismissal During Third Test, Commentator Quips 'What An Unlucky Way to Get Out' | WATCH

England vs New Zealand final Test match saw an interesting dismissal which left many in the crowd as well as the English cricketers bamboozled. The incident happened when Henry Nicholls tried to hit Jack Leach out of the park. The Kiwi batter stepped down the track and connected well. However, Daryl Mitchell, who was at the other end, saw the ball coming straight at him and forced to take evasive action. In doing so, the ball ricocheted off his bat which was in ball’s trajectory. Had Mitchell been a fraction fast, it would have gone for four. Instead, it hit his bat and ricocheted to the nearby fielder who completed an easy catch.

Stuart Broad led England’s attack in the absence of James Anderson before New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls in bizarre fashion on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley. New Zealand were 123 for five at tea, with Broad removing Tom Latham in the first over of the match prior to capturing the key wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

On the stroke of tea, Nicholls, who struggled to 19 off 99 balls, drove powerfully at left-arm spinner Jack Leach. The ball deflected off non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and then looped gently to Alex Lees at mid-off for an unlucky dismissal.

Mitchell was 25 not out, having already scored two hundreds in a three-match series where England have an unassailable 2-0 lead. He might have been out for eight, however, but England decided against reviewing Matthew Potts’ rejected lbw appeal.

