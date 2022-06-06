ENG v NZ: Joe Root Returns to Hero's Welcome To Lord's Pavillion | WATCH

The England Cricket team’s summer is up and running under new captain Ben Stokes. The Three Lions defeated New Zealand in style in the first Test of the 4-match series. The match was rather unpredictable as both teams tumbled over cheaply in their first innings. On a difficult track, England had to chase down a total of 277 against a dangerous Kiwi bowling attack.

The hosts had a difficult start to their innings as the top order failed yet again to provide a good start. The situation looked grim for England as the scoreline read 69/4 when Stokes came in to bat. A positive Ben Stokes combined with Joe Root to steady the ship. Stokes was dismissed after scoring a well-compiled half-century. This did not stop Root from scoring freely as he went on to notch his 26th Test century and became only the second batter from England to reach the 10,000-run milestone.

Twitter celebrated Root’s success as wishes and messages flooded in. The England Cricket team’s Twitter handle posted a video of Root walking up to the dressing room through the gallery of Lord’s. Roots received a warm reception from his teammates and support staff members as he walked through the hall. “A hero’s welcome for Root," read the caption.

Joe Root also became the joint-youngest member of the elite 10,000 run club in Tests.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was among Root’s many admireres. “Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great," he wrote.

England legend Michael Vaughan called Root the “most complete English batter" of all time.

Check some of the other reactions:

Joe Root’s grit and determination saw England over the line on the 4th day of the first Test at Lord’s. His unbeaten innings of 115 runs was a testament to his class and determination. Roots’ ton will also be a message to his critics who had questioned his technique and ability to adapt.

