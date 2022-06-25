ENG v NZ: Jonny Bairstow Consoles Debutante After He Misses Century By Three Runs | WATCH

England put out a spirited fightback as Jonny Bairstow slammed a superb hundred and that too at his home ground. The batter ran towards the stands where his mother was watching before stopping short. The hundred meant a lot to Jonny whose knock helped England recover from a precarious 55/6 after an onslaught from Kiwi bowlers. He got great support in debutante Jamie Overton who also slammed 97. It was a pity that he had to lose out on a century.

A video is now circulating which show Overton being consoled by Bairstow as he got out just three short of the magic figure.

“Hold your head high, Jamie. A sensational innings and a record-breaking partnership when we needed it most. Those three runs don’t change any of that," England Cricket had tweeted.

Earlier, Overton fell agonisingly short of a hundred in his first international innings but local hero Bairstow extended his overnight 130 not out to 162.

The pair had come together with the hosts in dire straits at 55-6 but their England record seventh-wicket stand of 241 was the cornerstone of an eventual total of 360 — a first-innings lead of 31.

Overton, selected as a fast bowler in place of the injured James Anderson, was within one shot of getting to three figures in his maiden international innings when he nicked Trent Boult low to first slip Daryl Mitchell.

The 28-year-old, who resumed on 89, never regained the fluency he had on Friday and it was no surprise when Boult, who had removed all of England’s top three with a superb display of new-ball bowling, located Overton’s outside edge.

England’s new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum had urged the team to play with freedom after taking charge of a side that had won just one out of 17 Tests prior to this series.

