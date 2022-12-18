ENG v PAK: Furious With Run Out, Babar Azam Hurls Mouthful At Salman Agah | WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was left furious after his partner Salman Agah played a crucial role in running him out during the third Test match in Karachi against England. The skipper had accounted for the 25th Test half-century in what was his hundredth international match, nevertheless, he couldn’t reach his hundred due to this run-out.

It all happened on the final ball of the 59th over when Agah tucked Rehan Ahmed through mid-wicket and set off for a run. It was at this point that Babar stopped his partner, before changing his mind once again. But by this time the fielder had found the ball and sent the throw back to the wicket-keeper who removed the bails in a flash even as Babar struggled to reach the crease.

Although the decision was referred to the third umpire, Babar knew the outcome. As the big screen confirmed the decision, he started to walk, hurling a mouthful to Salman Agah on the way out.

Advertisement

WATCH the full episode:

Spinners Jack Leach and teenager Rehan Ahmed shared six wickets between them as England dismissed Pakistan for 304 Saturday on the opening day of the third and final Test in Karachi.

Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch.

But England also fell prey to spin, with mystery tweaker Abrar Ahmed trapping Zak Crawley without scoring before the visitors closed the day on 7-1.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were at the crease with four and three respectively as England trail by 297 runs.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

Skipper Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 before running himself out in the post-tea session, while Agha Salman made 56.

Advertisement

But the start of the day belonged to Ahmed — who at 18 years and 126 days old became the youngest England player to start a Test — when he dismissed Saud Shakeel for 23 in his seventh over.

Before Ahmed, Brian Close was the youngest England debutant at 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in 1949.

Leach then came into the act, breaking a stubborn eighth wicket stand of 48 between Salman and Nauman Ali (20).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here