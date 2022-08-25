ENG v SA: Stuart Broad Becomes Eighth Bowler To Breach 800 Mark

England bowling duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad have hunted in packs for years now. If Anderson can get a headstart, can Broad be far behind? That was exactly what happened as England took on South Africa in the second Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. England bowled first and made full use of the conditions on offer with Anderson removing South African opener early in the game.

Also Read: ENG v SA- England Great James Anderson Creates Unusual Record In Second Test

With this Anderson also went onto play hundred Test match in one particular country, meanwhile Broad then went onto remove the likes of Dean Elgar and Keegan Peterson to reach the 800 wicket mark. He hence became the eights bowler in only the 8th bowler to breach the 800 international wickets mark.

Advertisement

James Anderson led a fine display by England’s quicks before South Africa tailender Kagiso Rabada held firm to take the Proteas to 143-8 at tea on Thursday’s first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

Anderson struck in just the fifth over when he had Sarel Erwee, fresh from a fine 73 at Lord’s, well caught by diving wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off an inside edge.

Elgar, Erwee’s opening partner, had a couple of reprieves before he fell for 12, with the recalled Ollie Robinson, in for Matthew Potts in the only change to

England’s side at Lord’s, denied his wicket by a marginal no-ball.

Also Read: James Anderson Turns 40-Best Bowling Spells of the Legendary England Pacer Against India

Stuart Broad, coming on as first change after Robinson took the new ball alongside Anderson, twice beat Elgar before he dismissed him, Jonny Bairstow holding a good low catch at third slip, before the seamer removed Petersen with another catch in the cordon.

Advertisement

Stokes then got in on the act with just his third ball when Aiden Markram (14) top-edged a pull to Foakes.

The all-rounder struck again when Rassie van der Dussen was lbw for 16, a tight decision upheld on review.

Anderson has done many things during a career that has seen him become the most successful fast bowler in Test history, but a hat-trick has eluded him.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here