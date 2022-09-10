ENG v SA: Teams Observe Minute's Silence For Queen Elizabeth, England Wear Black Armbands | WATCH

In an emotional moment, both sides observed a minute’s silence at the start of the third Test match between England and South Africa which was suspended in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The game which will see its third day at Oval, began with the national mourning which was followed by the national anthems of both the nations. Interestingly, England’s national anthem has now changed to ‘God save the King’ from ‘God save the queen’ since King Charles is now the official monarch of the British isles.

The video, which was shared by England Cricket, shows both the teams standing for a minute’s silence which was followed by the national anthem where fans stood shoulder to shoulder with players in a period of national mourning. WATCH

England’s third and deciding test against South Africa at The Oval resumed on Saturday after the second day was postponed on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

In a statement the ECB said that domestic and recreational cricket matches would also go ahead as planned at the weekend in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

England women’s Twenty20 against India will also go ahead.

Rugby will also continue at the weekend, but the Football Association said all matches in England would be postponed.

The ECB said a minute’s silence would be observed at The Oval followed by the national anthem.

“All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to The Queen," the ECB said.

The opening day of the decider was washed out by rain on Thursday. The series is locked at 1-1.

