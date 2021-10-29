>ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Australia: Old foes England and Australia are set to square off against each other in the 26th match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 30. The match between the oldest cricket rivals will be hosted in Dubai International Stadium. The match between England and Australia is also important for the other members of their draw as the fate of Group 1 depends upon the result of this encounter.

So far, both England and Australia have been merciless in their attitude as they have won their first two games in an emphatic fashion. Australia defeated South Africa in their tournament opener before sweeping aside a mediocre Sri Lanka team in their second game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, England started their campaign by upsetting the defending champions West Indies before hammering the Bangladesh squad in their next game.

With the two traditional rivals in England and Australia up against each other, one should expect a mouth-watering clash.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

>ENG vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Australia.

>ENG vs AUS Live Streaming

England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>ENG vs AUS Match Details

The match between England and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 30 at 07:30 pm IST.

>ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adil Rashid

Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

>Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Jason Roy, David Warner, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

>ENG vs AUS Probable XIs:

Advertisement

England Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here