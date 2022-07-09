IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I, Birmingham: Captain, Vice-Captain For India vs England 2022

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s (July 9) second T20I match between England and India: Hardik Pandya offered a match-winning all-round display on Thursday to help India win the first T20I match of the series against England. Rohit Sharma’s men will be eager to continue their winning momentum and win the penultimate match in order to seal the series. The second T20I match is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Batting first, the hosts had posted a solid total of 198 for 8 in 20 overs. Pandya played a blistering knock of 51 off 33 balls to notch up his maiden T20I century. He smashed six boundaries and one six during his superb innings.

Advertisement

While chasing a big target, the hosts needed to kick off the run chase with a solid opening partnership but that did not happen as their skipper Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck in the very first over. England, during the run chase, never looked confident enough to score the winning runs as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pandya offered a brilliant bowling spell in the match as he scalped four wickets to bundle out England for a mere total of 148.

Ahead of the match between England and India; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IND Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs India second T20I match.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming

The second T20I match between England and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

ENG vs IND Match Details

The ENG vs IND second T20I match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9, at 7:00 pm IST.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

Advertisement

England vs India Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here