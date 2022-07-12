IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs India Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for first ODI Match, July 12, Kennington Oval, London, 5:30 pm IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s first ODI match between England and India: After the completion of the T20I series, England and India are set to face each other in a three-match T20I match series scheduled to start from July 12. The first match of the series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

India will come into the fixture after clinching a 2-1 series in T20Is. India started the series on a positive note after winning the first two matches. Rohit Sharma’s ambitions of scripting a whitewash suffered a big jolt as the Men in Blue conceded a nail-biting 17-run defeat in the final game.

England, under the leadership of Jos Buttler, will be eager to rectify the errors they had committed in the T20I series. The English team are expected to show better performance as big names like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will return to the ODI squad.

After the completion of the ODI series, Team India will play ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

Ahead of the first ODI match between England and India; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs India first ODI match.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The first ODI match between England and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The IND vs ENG first ODI match will be played at the Kennington Oval, in London on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:30 pm IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Reece Topley

India vs England Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami

