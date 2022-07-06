ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs India Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday’s first T20I ENG vs IND match, July 7, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 10:30 pm IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s (July 7) first T20I match between India and South Africa:

India will take on England in a three-match Twenty20 International series beginning on July 7. The first T20I of this series will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, while the other two games will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham and Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The first match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

India are currently at the pinnacle of the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, with England holding the second position.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant have been rested for India’s opening T20 match. Skipper Rohit Sharma returns after missing out on the rescheduled Test match and will lead India for the upcoming series.

The hosts will be led by their new captain Jos Butler and will be looking to snatch the top position from India, heading into the T20I series. Star batter Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Ben Stokes have been rested for the series.

The first encounter will be a scintillating one for the fans as both teams have some quality T20 specialists in their squad.

Ahead of the match between India and England; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IND Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England vs India first T20I match.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The ENG vs IND first T20I match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: David Willey, Reece Topley, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England vs India Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

