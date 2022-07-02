ENG vs IND: Netizens All Praise for 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's Ton Especially 'After What Happened At CSK'

Ravindra Jadeja slammed a century against England in the one-off Test match at Edgbaston. Jadeja, who came out to bat on day one, saw Pant taking the lead role as he went on to score 146 crucial runs in the first innings. Earlier India were left struggling at 98/5. Later, Jadeja played the second fiddle and gave Pant the platform that he needed as both shared a 200-plus run stand to put opposition attack to sword. After Pant’s departure, Jadeja took charge and went on to hit his century on the second day. This really made the day for some his fans who saw him losing captaincy during IPL 2022. Here are some of the top reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the end, Jadeja was out for 104. But by then, India had already turned the tables on England, who had at one stage, reduced India to 98/5.

England were on top at that juncture. But there was very little idea that despite losing half of the side even before touching the 100-run mark, India would end day one on top, thanks to Pant and Jadeja. The duo began the revival job by keeping the scoreboard ticking through strike rotation and some exquisite shots. As Anderson and Broad went fuller in their lengths, boundaries came in. Jadeja slammed two glorious on-drives and an eye-catchy off-drive, presenting the full face of the bat while Pant brought out a punchy drive through cover.

With the Dukes’ ball going soft after 30 overs and with a ball change in between, the path to fightback opened for India when Jack Leach’s re-introduction in the 37th over got Pant to step out and drive through long-off for a boundary. Leach dropped it short on the very next ball and Pant rocked back to pull for another boundary.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here