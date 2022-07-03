ENG vs IND: Out of Isolation Rohit Sharma, Bats At Nets, Set to Play First T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma is out of isolation after he tested negative of Covid-19. The 35-year-old also batted at the nets and has been staying with Indian team. This is good news for the Indian fans as he will be available for the first T20I that is to take place on July 7. However, he will not play today’s second warm-up T20 match against Northants.

The 35-year-old all-format captain missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England as he tested positive on the second day of the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

“Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today’s T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of first T20I," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post COVID-19.

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

Earlier he was tested positive while playing the warm up match against Leicestershire after which he was asked to isolate in his hotel. Jasprit Bumrah was named India’s skipper for one-off Test match after Rohit failed to clear his second RT-PCR Test.

Though, on Monday Indian fans and followers were relieved as the star batsman posted a selfie on Instagram. Rohit shared a smiling selfie with a thumbs-up on his Instagram Story. This was also the first update provided by Rohit himself since it was revealed that he tested positive for the deadly virus.

