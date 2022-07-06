ENG vs IND: Rahul Dravid's Hilarious Take On 'Bazball' Leaves Journalists In Splits | WATCH

The ‘Bazball’ philosophy has been making all the news since Brendon McCullum has been named England coach. The Kiwi cricketer was instrumental in leading his nation to the 2015 World Cup final and now he did his magic in England who went on to win against New Zealand in three games consecutively. They even went on to win their fourth match which was, of course, against India.

England beat India by seven wickets to level the five match series 2-2. With this win, they averted a major series defeat despite being trailing India more than hundred runs at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile when India coach Rahul Dravid was asked about ‘Bazball,’ he gave a witty reply, saying that the busy cricket season doesn’t allow for introspection.

England were 109/3 at one stage and yet they went onto beat India with seven wickets to spare. It looked one-sided. Reflecting on the defeat, Dravid credited England for the way they played.

“I would definitely say that we controlled the game on three days but yesterday (on day four), we did not bat that well (in the second innings), and with our bowling in the fourth innings, we were not able to sustain that intensity. We must give credit to them (England) for the way they played. They (Root and Bairstow) formed a brilliant partnership, we got two-three chances but were not able to capitalise. But sometimes you need to applaud the opponent as they had a really good partnership and both of them played well," said Dravid in the post-match press conference.

Speaking to press after the seven-wicket loss in Birmingham, Dravid was asked by a reporter, “People are talking a lot about Bazball. Some say this will change cricket entirely. As a coach what is your take on Bazball."

With a smile, Dravid replied saying, “Don’t really know what’s that," as the entire room burst into laughter.

