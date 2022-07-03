ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Blows A Kiss, Celebrates In Style At Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal | WATCH

Virat Kohli had a tiff with Bairstow on day 3 of the one-off Test match at Edgbaston. This angered the Yorkshire batter so much that he went after Indian bowlers, slamming an all-out century which helped England recover from 84/5 to 200/6 by the time Lunch was called. Meanwhile, in the end, Kohli had the last laugh as he went onto play his role to perfection, taking Bairstow’s catch off Shami. And then he celebrated in his own style as the batter walked off the pitch.

It all began on Day 2 itself as Bairstow was seen chatting with Kohli, although it all seemed okay at the moment. But on day 3, Bairstow was constantly getting beaten outside off stump by Mohammed Shami. That’s when Kohli said something to him to which he fired back. This left Kohli angry; he then let loose his verbal volleys at the batter.

It seems that instigated the Yorkshire batter who then took apart the Indian bowling lineup with a superb century. The innings had ‘Bazball’ written all over as he went all out, first going after Mohammed Shami and then attacking Mohammed Siraj. In the end, he was dismissed after scoring 106 off 140 balls as Shami had the last laugh.

The first session of Day Three’s play in the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India on Sunday yielded dramatic box-office stuff — a flurry of boundaries, a wicket, two dropped catches, a superb catch and some words exchanged.

At the end of it, with rain causing an early halt to the proceedings, Jonny Bairstow walked back, with just nine runs shy of his third Test century in as many matches, and fifth of this year as England reached 200/6 in 45.3 overs at lunch, trailing India by 216 runs.

It was a session where Bairstow shed his cautious behaviour from Saturday for embracing the aggressive avatar associated with him under England’s newly-invented BazBall effect on Sunday.

The day began with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah looking threatening with the ball, beating the outer as well as inner edges of both Stokes and Bairstow multiple times. In between, Bairstow had an exchange of words with Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the slip cordon.

