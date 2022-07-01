ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Away Wry Smile After Another Failure | WATCH

Virat Kohli’s poor form continued on Friday as he was dismissed for 11 runs against England in Edgbaston. Kohli, who walked in with his team in trouble at 46/2, had to walk back towards the dressing room soon as rain lashed Birmingham shortly after. Nonetheless, he was back in the middle and soon saw his off stumps going for a toss. It all happened in the 25th over of the match where Matthew Potts bowled a good length delivery to which Kohli attempted no shot at all. As he was looking to leave that one, the ball hit the bat and he chopped one back onto his stumps.

After the dismissal, that wry smile was back on Kohli’s face which has become synonymous with him throughout the entire IPL 2022. This is how it all transpired:

After Kohli’s departure, Shreyas Iyer also followed suit which reduced India to 98/5 after Lunch.

India looked down and out at that stage and fresh lease of life was infused in the innings by the two southpaws, Pant and Jadeja. Pant has made a reputation of taking the attack to the opposition even when chips are down and he just did that in the company of the more experienced Jadeja.

