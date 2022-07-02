ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli's Awesome Reaction As Ravindra Jadeja Takes Out the Sword | WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja slammed his third Test century and his first overseas century in the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. Coming out to bat with India in dire straits, ‘Jaddu’ played the second fiddle as he saw his younger partner Rishabh Pant getting to a century, a whirlwinding century of 146 runs in 138 balls. On Day 2, as the game resumed, Jadeja had to take charge as Pant was dismissed in the fag end of Day 1. And he didn’t disappoint as he went onto get to his century, before he was out for 104 runs off James Anderson. Meanwhile, coming back to his century, the sword celebrations came out as soon as he reached his ton. The whole dressing room erupted with ex-skipper Virat Kohli looking the most animated.

Mohammed Shami kick-started the day with back-to-back boundaries off short balls from Matthew Potts — a pull through deep mid-wicket was followed by a crisp cut through point. As England tried to get a breakthrough with short-pitched stuff, Shami and Jadeja took a boundary each off Ben Stokes.

Jadeja had a slice of luck at 92 when Zak Crawley and Joe Root had a crack at catching his outer edge in the slip cordon, but none got close to it, denying Potts his third wicket. On the very next ball, Jadeja played a cracking cut to reach a splendid century. After Shami fell while trying to ramp Stuart Broad over third man, Jadeja was bowled by James Anderson while going for the slog, with England’s chances of keeping India under 400 looking bright.

