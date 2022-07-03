ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli's Over-The-Top Celebrations At Ben Stokes Dismissal | WATCH

Virat Kohli can be at his vociferous best when he is at slip cordon. And that statement was vindicated once again when he kept on chirping at Jonny Bairstow as he was batting on day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. Nonetheless, it instigated the batter it seems as he went after Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, slamming their short balls out of the park. He used the short stuff bowled at him to good effect as he deployed the pull shot with no mercy. Moreover, there was one moment of joy for India as they managed to dismiss Ben Stokes, their only wicket of the opening session on day 3.

In an interesting passage of play, Stokes was dropped by skipper Jasprit Bumrah at mid-off. He was earlier also dropped by Shardul Thakur to much amazement of the crowd. Nevertheless, he hit Thakur straight to mid-off (Bumrah) who redeemed himself with that superb catch. Meanwhile,

Kohli was at his ferocious best as he kept screaming full blast while running through the pitch. Check this out.

India pacer Shardul Thakur more than made up for dropping a regulation skier by dismissing Ben Stokes but Jonny Bairstow took the attack back to the opposition camp with an unbeaten 91 to steer England to 200 for six at lunch on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test.

Stokes (25) and England’s man of the moment Bairstow added 66 for the sixth wicket before Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a moment of inspiration on the field, taking a diving screamer off Thakur’s bowling to dismiss his opposite number.

The dismissal couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for India after an attacking field seemed counter-productive as seven boundaries came between overs 33 and 36.

In fact, in a spell of 10 minutes, Stokes was dropped twice, first by Shardul, who couldn’t latch on to a skier when the English skipper had shimmied down the track only to mistime it.

The second chance was off the delivery before the dismissal when he flat-batted Shardul straight to Bumrah at mid-off and to everyone’s horror, he missed a regulation catch.

