ENG vs IND: Why Did Joe Root Copy Elvis Presley After Beating India At Edgbaston?

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow batted India out of the game at Edgbaston, hence winning the match by seven wickets. This also meant that they have leveled the five-match series 2-2. It was a batting masterclass as the hosts did a jailbreak, courtesy of some ‘rockstar’ batting from none other than ex-captain Joe Root. Perhaps that’s why Root wiggling his little finger did make some news as it brought back memories of Elvis Presley.

Speaking to the reporters, Root revealed that current England head coach Brendon McCullum is a huge fan of the American Rockstar. He had told Root to bat like one at Edgbaston.

“Ben (England coach Brendan McCullum) has wanted us to be entertainers, he’s mentioned trying to be ‘rock stars’ on the field," Root said at the end after leading England’s gung-ho run chase for 378. Captain Ben Stokes would go on to even say that he wished India had “got to 450" to see “what they (his team) would do".

“Ben watched the Elvis Presley film the other day, and he’s been doing that all week, so it’s a little tribute to him," Root explained the little-finger gesture.

Back in August 1956, Presley was booked for six shows in Jacksonville, Florida. His flamboyant persona had created quite a stir in the conservative circles. This led to Police monitoring the then 21-year-old. In an act of mockery, Presley opened his show with chartbuster ‘Heartbreak Hotel’. He then shook his hips and stopped.

And introduced something which became a cult hit. He stood frozen. Only, his little finger moved. The wiggling little finger replaced the usual erotic movements. The crowd reportedly went berserk, and started to mimic the wiggle.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to feel or look like a rock star, but for 10 seconds I might have done today (laughter). That was what the little pinky was about. And so it’s more just about trying to have fun and really relish every opportunity you get to go and showcase what you’re about and, you know, put on a show for everyone," Root told the press.

