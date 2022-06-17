ENG vs NED: Jason Roy Gets Cleaned Up By His Cousin In 'Family Affair' | WATCH

World Champions England returned to ODI Cricket after more than eleven months of rest and they took on Netherlands in Amstelveen where an interesting incident was waiting to happen. England opener Jason Roy was cleaned up by Netherlands’ Shane Snater who also turned out to be his cousin. Both their mums are sisters! It all happened when England were inserted after hosts won the toss. Jason Roy, being England opener, walked in with Phil Salt and felt the heat instantly. He dragged one back onto his stumps with the score reading just one on the board.

The last time these two faced each other it was in the year 2018 during Royal London Cup when Essex played against Surrey. Roy’s 86 off 64 balls had helped his team beat Snater’s Essex by five wickets. Well, after four long years, he got an opportunity for revenge and he made it count.

New Coaching Staff for Netherlands Tour

Mark Alleyne and Neil Killeen will form part of Matthew Mott’s coaching staff for England Men’s ODI tour of the Netherlands.

Alleyne, an ECB Test scout and Assistant Director of Sport at Marlborough College, will be Batting Coach.

Killeen, Assistant Lead & Bowling Coach at Durham CCC, will be Pace Bowling Coach.

Both Alleyne and Killeen have worked with the senior England Men’s team before, Killeen with the ODI squad that played Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in 2020 and Alleyne with the IT20 squad during the recent tour of the West Indies.

The pair will work alongside Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, who make up the rest of Mott’s coaching staff.

The travelling party leave for the Netherlands on Tuesday June 14, with the first ODI taking place on Friday June 17.

