ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: We Still Back Ourselves to Take 10 Wickets, Says Daryl Mitchell Ahead of Day four

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has backed his team to bowl out England and secure a win on day four of first Test at Lord’s. On day three, Mitchell top-scored with 108 and shared a 195-run stand with Tom Blundell (96) to set up a 277-run target for England.

Though England just need 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and Joe Root unbeaten at 77, Mitchell is confident of New Zealand registering a slim victory, citing the Sunday morning session will be tough for the hosts.

“We still back ourselves to take 10 wickets and I know we’ll show up (on Sunday morning) with the chance to open up an end and get stuck into their bowlers. I think we can see with the nature of this wicket that the morning is the toughest time to bat. Hopefully we can show up (on Sunday morning) and it zips around a little bit like it has the last three days, and we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win a Test match," said Mitchell after the match.

Though New Zealand took out seven England wickets on day one, they will need to get the remaining five wickets quickly as the second new ball will come 15 overs late.

“Another great day of Test cricket. I think that’s why we all love the game. It’s cool that (Sunday morning) we’ll start with both teams having a chance of winning the Test match, which is awesome.

“The wicket has slowed as the game goes on and you probably see by the nature of the scores that are happening that it is getting easier to bat, but we know that we’re literally one wicket away from being into their bowlers. For us, it will be to create an opening and let’s see what happens," stated Mitchell.

After rescuing New Zealand from the early meltdown, Mitchell reached his second Test century with the first ball he faced on day three for three after resuming on 97, becoming the 15th player from the Blackcaps to make a Test century at Lord’s. The all-rounder felt it will take some days for him to realise that he got a Test hundred at Lord’s.

“It’s obviously a big honour. Probably a few hours’ sleep last night that you sit there and plan a few different shots in your head about how you’re going to get the job done. It was nice to get it done nice and early and not really have to worry about it. It probably hasn’t sunk in yet what quite happened. But I’m sure over the next few days it’ll start to sink in and I’ll realise what did occur today, which is pretty special."

Mitchell signed off by heaping praise on tall pacer Kyle Jamieson, who took 4/59 off 20 overs in the second innings. “I thought Kyle bowled awesome. The way he came in and he bashed a length for a long period of time and he really brought some energy, which we know Kyle does every time. He’s a world-class bowler and I know he’s only had a short career, but what he’s done in a short period of time is very special. Not only he’s a good cricketer, he’s a great bloke as well."

