ENG vs NZ 2022: Stuart Broad Magic Grips Lord's As NZ Lose Three In Three | VIDEO

Stuart Broad’s brilliance brought England back into the first Test match against New Zealand. As Day 3 started, New Zealand were the team to beat with two set batters staring at a hundred. Their score also looked formidable and to make it worse, Darryl Mitchell got to his pretty quickly. The game was slipping away from England when Broad dismissed Mitchell with an away swinger. The very next ball Colin de Grandhomme was run out and then Broad struck right back, removing Kyle Jamieson.

251/4 quickly became 251/7 and Broad magic gripped Lord’s.

It all began in the 84th over when Mitchell chased an outswinger and gave an easy catch to wicket-keeper Ben Foakes. The very next ball Grandhomme got distracted and saw his stumps flying thanks to a superb throw from Jonny Bairstow. This was followed by Kyle Jamieson’s wicket who was cleaned up. Unfortunately, Tom Blundell who was also approaching a hundred at Lord’s, was trapped LBW by James Anderson for 96 which meant NZ had lost four wickets for 14 runs.

Earlier Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were both eyeing coveted hundreds at Lord’s after batting New Zealand into a commanding position on Friday’s second day of the first Test against England.

In a match where bowlers on both sides had previously been on top, the pair’s unbroken partnership of 180 took the World Test champions to 236 for four in their second innings at stumps, a lead of 227, after they had come together with New Zealand in trouble at 56 for four.

Mitchell was 97 not out and Blundell 90 not out — the first two fifties of the match — with the duo now having equalled New Zealand’s record fifth-wicket stand against England, set by Martin Crowe and Shane Thomson at Lord’s in 1994.

They compiled the first century partnership of this match in classic Test style, displaying a sound defence while punishing anything loose or too full.

