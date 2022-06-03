ENG vs NZ 2022: Wasim Jaffer Takes Dig At Lord's Pitch With Salman Khan Meme; Fans Voice Support

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has hit back at former England cricketers after as many as 17 wickets fell on day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s. Jaffer cited the outrage that’s created by ex-England players whenever this much wickets fall on the opening day on any Indian dustbowl. He was referring to 2021 England tour of India when some of the Test matches in Chennai and Ahmedabad saw spinner ruling the roost. Back then, some former England cricketers had criticized the pitch. Through this post, Jaffer exposed the double standards with former India pacer Dodda Ganesh also tweeting with same sentiments.

“When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord’s, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions."

Jaffer’s tweet went viral as netizens could not help comment and share the meme.

While Ganesh said “hell would’ve broken loose" if so many wickets had fallen on the first day of a Test match in India, Jaffer trolled the Lord’s pitch in his own style.

A number of fans also supported Jaffer with many saying that England must not forget that there is a new power structure in cricket with India being at the top.

Meanwhile coming back to the match, England debutant Matthew Potts took four wickets against New Zealand only for the hosts to collapse as well on the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday. The World Test champions were dismissed for 132 before England, in the first of this three-match series, slumped to 116/7 by stumps.

Pre-match, there had been talk of England making a fresh start under new Test captain Ben Stokes and recently-appointed red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

But this was a reminder there are no quick solutions to the fundamental batting weakness that has contributed to England winning just one of their previous 17 matches at this level, a run that has left them bottom of the World Test Championship table. Potts took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a challenging line and length, with recalled England pace great James Anderson returning figures of four for 66 in 16.

