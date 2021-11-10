ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 between England vs New Zealand, November 10, 07:30 pm IST

>England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket Semi-Final 1: The knockout phase of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2021 gets underway with a highly anticipated game between England and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 10. The match between will be hosted at theSheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST.

So far, both England and New Zealand have been exceptional right through the Super 12 stage of the marquee tournament. ThoughEoin-Morgan’s team have been hit by injuries, but they come into Wednesday’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final as favourites against the Kiwis. The Team won four of the five matches on the trot before they lost against South Africa by 10 runs in their final league game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, after losing out to Pakistan in their opening match,didn’t look back and won their next four matches with a lot of ease. Although, the team doesn’t have specialist T20 game-changers, but they know how to deal with the pressure during tense moments and would be desperate to book a spot for the summit clash

With two big guns locking horns with each other, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

>ENG vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand.

>ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>ENG vs NZ Match Details

The match between England and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10 at 07:30 pm IST.

>ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

>Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:

England Possible Playing XI: James Vince/Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran/Mark Wood

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

