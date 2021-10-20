>ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between England and New Zealand: England (ENG) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in their second warm-up match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 20, at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England and New Zealand were given a chance to get acquainted with the condition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitches during their first warm-up game against India and Australia respectively on Monday, October 18.

Both sides are coming into this game after losing the first warm-up match and will be desperate to get this win before starting their campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of today’s ICC World-Cup warm-up match between England and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

>ENG vs NZ Telecast

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s England vs New Zealand match.

>ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup warm-up match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>ENG vs NZ Match Details

The match between England and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi in Dubai on Wednesday, October 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

>ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jos Buttler

>Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

>Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Tim Seifert

>Batters: Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

>All-rounders: James Neesham

>Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood

>ENG vs NZ Probable XIs

>New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

>England Predicted Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan ©, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills

