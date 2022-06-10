ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, World Test Championship 2021-23, June 10, Nottinghamshire, 3:30 pm IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ENG vs NZ World Test Championship 2021-23, 2nd Test match between England vs New Zealand: The Test series between World Test Champions New Zealand and England began with an enthralling match. The Lord’s stadium witnessed yet another classic Test match, full of uncertainty and drama. The English side defeated the Kiwis by 5-wickets as former captain Joe Root smashed a magnificent century (115) to chase down the stiff target of 277 with ease.

The action now shifts to the Trent Bridge stadium for the 2nd Test of the series scheduled on June 10. England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, but New Zealand will surely pose a bigger threat going ahead. The Kiwi batters looked rusty in the first Test match and made a lot of errors. The bowling department looked solid as veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult did manage to get England out cheaply in the first innings.

There is a high probability that both sides step out with an all-out pace attack at Trent Bridge after spinners Mark Parkinson and Ajaz Patel failed to make any significant impact in the first match. It will be intriguing to see if the English side maintain their dominance under captain Ben Stokes or will the World test champions make a strong comeback to level the series.

Ahead of the match between England vs New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs NZ Telecast

The match between England and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between England and New Zealand will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The ENG vs NZ match will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottinghamshire on Friday, June 10, at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Tom Blundell

Batsmen: Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

England vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

