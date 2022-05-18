ENG vs NZ: England Recall Stuart Broad, James Anderson; Maiden Call Ups for Harry Brook, Matthew Potts

England on Thursday recalled James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their two most successful Test wicket-takers of all time, for the opening two fixtures of a three-match series against New Zealand.

The pair were controversially left out of the squad from the recent tour of Caribbean, with England’s 1-0 loss in a three-game campaign leaving them bottom of the World Test Championship table.

But they have now been named in a 13-man squad, with the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s starting on June 2 marking Ben Stokes’s first match since he was appointed as full-time England captain, replacing Joe Root.

Star batsman Root has retained his place in the squad.

England have called up Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Durham paceman Matthew Potts for the first time.

Brook gets his chance following a series of repeated failures by England’s top order.

He has been in fine form for Yorkshire this season, scoring 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the first division of the County Championship.

Potts has been given a chance after an injury crisis among England’s quick bowlers ruled out Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Fisher, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Ollie Robinson.

Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said:

“This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum). With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month’s Test series.

“We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level.

“It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can’t wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

The three-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. The England team will be looking to climb the rankings after a disappointing start to the second edition of the Championship. At the end of the two-year cycle, the top two teams will compete in the ICC World Test Championship Final due to be staged in the summer of 2023.

The squad will come together for the first time next week in a camp before reporting to London on 29 May ahead of the first Test on the 2 June.

England squad for the New Zealand Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

