ENG vs PAK: Mark Wood's Kind Gesture, Gifts His Autobiography to Pakistan Fan

England pacer Mark Wood gifted his signed biography to a Pakistan fan on Saturday. Wood won several hearts for his graciousness towards the fan who asked for the same during an England vs Pakistan T20I. ‘Please give me a signed copy of your book Mark Wood,’ the fan was seen holding the placard during the match.

Wood didn’t disappoint the fan named Alvina, who took to Twitter and wrote, “LOOK. WHAT. ARRIVED. (Apologies to the neighbours who had to hear me scream when I received it)"

“I still can’t believe it’s actually here and this isn’t a dream! Thank you so much for making this happen @MAWood33 @Vitu_E AllenAndUnwin AllenAndUnwinUK @tlanticBooks @jfaulkner," she further tweeted.

Wood also replied to Alvina’s tweet and wrote, “Hope you enjoy Alvina."

Recently, Wood opened up on his elbow surgery and said he was unable to straighten his arm following the first surgery because of which he had to undergo another in July, which delayed his return to the side by more than six months. The English pacer also declared he is keen on playing Test cricket.

“If they (England management) want me, I’ll be ready to go. The Test performances have given me belief in all the formats because, if you can do it at that level, I feel I can do it at any level," Wood was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Phil Salt smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

The England opener clobbered three sixes and 13 fours in the third fastest half-century by an England batter in the shorter format to help his team chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs.

Salt’s fiery knock overshadowed Babar Azam’s 59-ball 87 not out that lifted the home team to 169-6 and saw Pakistan skipper equalling India star Virat Kohli’s record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket’s shortest format.

(With Agency Inputs)

