ENG vs PAK: Multiple Gunshots Heard Near England Team Hotel In Multan-Report

In what could be a shocker of an event, multiple gunshots were heard within the one-kilometer vicinity of the Multan cricket stadium which is set to play the host for the second Test match between England and Pakistan. Pakistan has faced severe backlash last decade for the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team which saw teams boycotting the nation for more than ten years. Moreover, England themselves are touring Pakistan after a gap of 17 years.

The Ben Stokes led side beat Pakistan in the most dramatic fashion in the first Test match which saw them take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series with the second Test set to take place from today onwards.

According to the Independent, the gunfire was heard near the England cricket team’s hotel in Pakistan. The police made four arrests in the wake of the incident. Gunshots were heard in the wee hours before England left the hotel for training at the Multan Stadium. England players have reportedly received the presidential level of security for the ongoing tour of Pakistan. The report added England’s training plans for the 2nd Test were unaffected by the shocking incident.

Coming back to the second Test match, England skipper Ben Stokes said Thursday the express pace of fit-again Mark Wood would help counter dry and spin-friendly conditions in the second Test against Pakistan.

England are on a high after a thrilling 74-run victory in the first Test, and will be looking to take that momentum into the match in Multan, which starts Friday. A confident Stokes said the addition of Wood — who replaces the injured Liam Livingstone — will add some spice to the England bowling mix.

“Having someone in your squad who can bowl at 150 kilometres per hour is a massive bonus for any team around the world — especially as Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win," the England captain said. “Someone of his calibre will add to our ability to take 20 wickets."

This would be Wood’s first Test since March. He missed the first match in Rawalpindi with a hip injury.

