ENG vs SA 2022: Exhausted Matthew Potts Leaves Field Early as Extreme Heat Leaves Players And Fans Struggling

Cricketers and fans faced the brutal effects of searing heat during the first ODI between England and South Africa at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. Regular drinks break, wet towels, ice pack and parasols kept the players in the middle going.

However, ODI debutant Matthew Potts made an exit for the dressing room after having bowled just four overs. The exhausted looking Potts was seen sitting in the England dressing room, drinking fluids even as medics assessed his condition, The Mirror reported on Tuesday.

It was a record-breaking day of heat with temperature soaring to 37 degree Celsius and spectators at the venue had to resort to different means to deal with the sweltering conditions. Few left for homes hoping to return at a later stage when the condition would have eased by then while others searched for shade, lying down in the gaps between or leaning against walls.

Durham, the host county, reportedly set up ‘cooling rooms’ for fans to recover. According to a report in Belfast Telegraph, few fans even fainted that required medical attention.

Durham also put their staff on water distribution duty across the ground.

According to another report, the in-ground announcer kept advising fans to keep drinking water and find shade if they could.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Durham reportedly met over the punishing conditions, trying to find a way to help minimise the effects.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opener. Rassie van der Dussen struck a century while Aiden Markram and opener Janneman Malan scored half-centuries as the tourists posted 333/5 in 50 overs.

Van der Dussen made 133 off 117 while Markram struck 61-ball 77 and Malan made 57 off 77. For England Liam Livingstone took 2/29 from four overs while Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran took a wicket each.

