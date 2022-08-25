ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

After being battered by South Africa in the first Test, hosts England will be desperate to script a comeback in the second Test of the three-match series. The two sides will take the field on Thursday, August 25, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

South Africa needed just three days to secure a massive innings victory in the first match. The pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada ran riot over the English batting unit. Though only opener Sarel Erwee could notch up a half-century from the Proteas side, it was a collective effort that helped them to reach a total of 326 runs.

Also Read: The Glorious 38 Years of Asia Cup: A Look Back at Title Winners from 1984 to 2018

Advertisement

England had a horrific outing with the bat. The Bazball style of play never seemed to work against disciplined South African bowling. The ever-consistent Joe Root and the inform Jonny Bairstow’s failure to score runs meant that England would be bowled out twice for 165 in the first innings and 149 in the second on consecutive days.

The Ben Stokes-led side will look to leave their defeat behind and make things even at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar and his men will be eager to seal the series with yet another dominant performance.

Ahead of the second Test match between England and South Africa here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa second Test match.

Advertisement

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The second Test match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA second Test match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, August 25, at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow

Advertisement

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ben Stokes, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: James Anderson, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Also Read: Former India Pacer Hails Pujara’s Terrific Form in ‘County Cricket’

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here