ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s second ODI ENG vs SA match, July 22, Old Trafford, Manchester, 5:30 pm IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s second ODI match between South Africa and England:

South Africa will look to win their second match in a row and secure the three-match ODI series after defeating England in the opening ODI on Tuesday. The second ODI will be played at the iconic Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 22.

In the series opener, the Proteas posted a huge 333-run total riding on amazing performances from batters Rassie van der Dussen (134 off 117), Aiden Markram (77 off 61), and Janneman Malan (57 from 77). While the England batting lineup was obliterated by pacer Anrich Nortje who picked up a four-wicket haul.

England fancied their chances until Joe Root was on the pitch but the veteran batter was clean bowled by Nortje after scoring 86 runs from 77 deliveries. England was bundled over for 271 runs and the South Africans registered a 62-run triumph in Durham.

Advertisement

Jos Butler and company will have to step up the game if they have to avoid a second series defeat at home. The return of Craig Overton, David Willey, and Reece Topley who were rested for the first ODI will definitely bolster the side. The third and final ODI will be played at Leeds on July 24.

Ahead of the second ODI match between England and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa match.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 22, at 5:30 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Macro Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Advertisement

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here