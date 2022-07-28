ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's second T20I ENG vs SA match, July 28, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff 11:00 pm IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s second T20I match between England and South Africa:

South Africa will be determined to win the second T20I against England today in order to stay alive in the three-match series. The penultimate T20I match is slated to be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

England kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a comfortable 41-run victory in the first T20I. Jonny Bairstow scored a terrific 53-ball 90 as England registered a solid total of 234 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Reeza Hendricks (57 off 33 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (72 off 28 deliveries) displayed superb batting but their efforts went in vain as the Proteas could only manage to reach 193/8 in 20 overs. England pacer Richard Gleeson scalped three wickets in the game to complete a vital English triumph.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Sunday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Ahead of the second T20I match between England and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa second T20I match.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The second T20I match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA second T20I match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 28, at 11:00 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, David Miller

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

