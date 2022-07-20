ENG vs SA: In a Heart-Warming Gesture, Ben Stokes Gives His Final ODI Cap to a Young Fan

The crowd at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street had a heavy heart when they gathered to watch their local hero Ben Stokes play his last ODI for England. The all-rounder announced after the conclusion of the India tour that he will play his last One Day International on Tuesday, July 19, as it’s getting hectic for him to feature in all three formats.

The all-rounder received a rousing reception when he took the field on Tuesday, but it turn out to be a heartbreaking farewell as England lost the game by 62 runs. In fact, Stokes himself was dismissed cheaply, after scoring only 5 runs.

Meanwhile, Stokes made a fan’s day by handing her over his final ODI cap and the gesture was highly praised on social media. After the first innings got over, the all-rounder gave his final ODI cap to a young fan in the stands.

The heart-warming gesture of Stokes has grabbed the headlines. Barmy Army, the die-hard supporters of the England cricket team, tweeted about Stokes’ gesture. Barmy Army also tweeted a picture of the young fan wearing Stokes’ cap.

“A class act until the end. @benstokes38 gave his final cap to this young lad as he walked off the pitch," read the tweet of Barmy Army.

In another video, posted by England Cricket, Stokes can be seen visibly emotional while getting onto the field. The tweet soon went viral and cricket fans and followers expressed their love for the England Test skipper in the comments section.

Speaking about the game, the Proteas opted to bat first on a scorching day in the UK. The visitors piled up a daunting total of 333/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, England were bowled out for 271 with Stokes getting out LBW on 5 runs while trying to play a reverse sweep.

Consequently, South Africa won the match by 62 runs. Notwithstanding the loss in his final game, Stokes has had an exceptional ODI career. Ben Stokes will always be remembered for his match-winning performance in the final of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at Lord’s.

