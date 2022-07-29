ENG vs SA: Jonny Bairstow Plays 'Outrageous' Shot, Ball Passes Through His Legs For Four | WATCH

England batter Jonny Bairstow went on a rampage against South Africa in the first T20I where he missed his hundred by three runs even as England went onto win the match by more than 40 runs. But in the next game, he couldn’t save England from going down, but played an outrageous shot which has taken the internet by storm.

In a video that is going viral, the right-hander can be seen playing a shot that went through his legs and went for four, leaving everyone on the ground in splits. The incident happened in the 14th over as Kagiso Rabada got the ball. England, at this point, needed 88 runs off 36 balls. The bowler saw the batter advancing and threw in a yorker which was carved out through his legs by the batter. The ball raced past the fine leg for four. Check it out.

Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 96 laid the foundation for South Africa’s commanding 58-run win in the second Twenty20 international against England in Cardiff on Thursday as the Proteas bounced back to level a three-match series at 1-1.

Rossouw’s innings was the cornerstone of a total of 207-3, with Reeza Hendricks making 53 — the opener’s second fifty in as many days.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi then took 3-27 and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo 3-39 and paceman Lungi Ngidi 2-11 as England, chasing 208 to win, were dismissed for 149 in the 17th over.

South Africa also held several fine catches in a vastly-improved fielding effort following a shoddy display during a 41-run defeat in Wednesday’s series opener at Bristol where England posted an imposing 234-6.

“It’s a great turn around from last night," said South Africa captain David Miller.

“We had a few meetings this morning to clear up a few things."

England captain Jos Buttler was left to rue the fact that none of his batsmen made more than Jonny Bairstow’s 30.

“A few guys got starts but didn’t play that match-defining innings that Rilee did," he said.

“We haven’t quite performed to the level we are capable of…It’s set-up for a great decider in Southampton (on Sunday)."

