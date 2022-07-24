ENG vs SA: Jos Buttler's Amazing Throw Ends Aiden Markram's Innings at Old Trafford | WATCH

England skipper Jos Buttler affected an amazing run out against South Africa during the second ODI match at Old Trafford, Manchester. England had batted first and managed to put on 201 runs on board. But then came the rain and South Africa were made to chase a reduced target under Duckworth Lewis method.

Little did they knew that Reece Topley would be waiting for them.

His opening burst had reduced the Proteas to 6/3 and then England skipper ran Aiden Markram out which made sure that the scorecard now read 6/4.

Also Read: Eng vs SA 2nd ODI-Reece Topley Strikes as England Thrash South Africa

Advertisement

It all began when Heinrich Klaasen mistimed Topley and set out for a run which meant it was Markram who would be running towards the danger end. To make matters worse, Buttler swoop in on fast and ran the right hander out as can be seen in this video.

The returning Reece Topley sparked a dramatic collapse as England hammered South Africa by 118 runs in the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa, chasing 202 for victory in a match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side, were bowled out for just 83.

Topley, whose career has been stalled by several stress fractures, sparked a top-order slump to 27-5 during a spell of 2-17 in four overs.

Advertisement

Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared five wickets between them as South Africa were dismissed with nearly nine overs remaining for their equal second-lowest completed ODI total, behind a 69 all out against Australia at Sydney in 1993 and level with an 83 against England at Nottingham in 2008.

“It feels great, it’s great for us to get the win," said England captain Jos Buttler.

“The guys are bowling brilliantly. Topley coming back in and getting early wickets, Dave (Willey) doing the same."

Advertisement

The in-form Topley, rested from England’s 62-run defeat in the first ODI at Durham on Tuesday, removed Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen for ducks just three days after they had scored a fifty and a hundred respectively.

Malan chipped to mid-on attempting to flick one off his pads and Van der Dussen feathered a thin edge through to wicketkeeper and England captain Jos Buttler.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here