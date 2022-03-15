England Women vs India Women Dream11, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Latest Update, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Win, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 App, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 2021, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Live Streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between England Women and India Women:

In the 15th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, India will square off against England on Wednesday. The match between the two nations is slated to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it will kick off at 06:30 am (IST).

India and England are enduring a contrasting run in the ongoing WWC. While India have won two of their opening three games, the Heather Knight-led side has lost its first three matches. The British team started their campaign with a 12 runs loss to bitter rivals Australia. After that, they were bested at the hands of the West Indies and South Africa by seven runs and three wickets respectively.

In the contrast, Women in Blue kicked off their campaign with a 107 runs win over neighbouring rivals Pakistan. They were battered in the next game at the hands of hosts New Zealand by 62 runs, but, they bounced back to record 155 runs win over West Indies in their most recent clash.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between ENG-W vs IND-W; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast

England Women vs India Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between England Women and India Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 06:30 am IST on March 16, Wednesday.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain – Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone

England Women vs India Women possible starting XI:

England Women Predicted Starting line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Predicted Starting line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

