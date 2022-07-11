ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between England Women and South Africa Women:

Following the conclusion of the one-off Test match, England Women will be crossing swords with South Africa Women in a three-match ODI series. The first One Day International between England and South Africa will be conducted at the County Ground in Northampton on Monday, July 11.

The one-off Test match ended in a draw as the batters from both sides ruled the 22-yard pitch. Marizanne Kapp was the top performer for South Africa with a knock of 150 runs. For England, Natalie Sciver and Alice Davidson led the attack as they smacked a hundred each.

Meanwhile, England are the favourite to win the first One Day International. The team is ranked third in the ICC Women’s ODI Test team rankings. The Englishwomen will be playing the 50-over format for the first time since the Women’s World Cup 2022 in March-April. They had lost the final to Australia Women by 71 runs.

Talking about South Africa Women, they will be pumped up to do well following a brilliant performance against Ireland. South Africa caused a clean sweep by 3-0 against Ireland last month in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the match between the England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India

ENG-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The ENG-W vs SA-W fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ENG-W vs SA-W Match Details

England Women and South Africa Women will play against each other at the County Ground in Northampton at 06:30 PM IST on July 11, Monday.

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Heather Knight

Vice-Captain - Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Trisha Chetty

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Kate Cross

ENG-W vs SA-W2 Probable XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Kathrine Burnt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver

South Africa Women: Nadine de Klerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk)

