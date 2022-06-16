England’s white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan said that taking up captaincy wasn’t a big issue for him and he will step down as the captain of the team when he feels that he is not contributing enough to the side.

Since taking over as captain in December 2014, the 35-year-old has overseen a tremendous improvement in England’s limited-overs cricket. His greatest achievement as a captain was leading his team to the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup, a feat that was not achieved by any of the previous England skippers.

Morgan also led England to the T20 World Cup final in 2016 and the semi-final in 2021 where they lost to New Zealand.

Under his leadership, the England cricket team has reached the pinnacle of ICC world rankings several times in the limited over formats. Currently, they are at the second position in the ODI rankings just one point behind New Zealand. Australian Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach for limited-overs cricket and will be hoping to form a good pair with Morgan to lead the English team to greater success.

The individual form of the left-handed batter can be a bit of a concern for the management. He has been inconsistent at times and has not been able to finish matches for the side. He is currently averaging 16 in his last 18 T20I innings. He has also missed out on playing important fixtures due to injuries.

In an interview, Morgan told Sky Sports, “I would love to say I am finishing here or there and that’s it. I would love to work like that but the way my body is at the moment, I can’t work like that."

“If I injured myself tomorrow and it was going to be quite a prolonged injury then I wouldn’t be doing the team and myself any favours if I still held a commitment to finish at a certain point. If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish," he added.

England will be taking on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series that will begin on June 17. Morgan will be leading the side as England will be featuring some new players like David Payne and Luke Wood. The team also has experienced players like Moeen Ali, Jos Butler, and Liam Livingstone.

The English captain heaped praises on star player Jos Butler who enjoyed an amazing season in the Indian Premier League after scoring a total of 863 runs and securing the Orange cap (leading-run scorer) for the season.

“Jos is one of the best in the world. Right here and now, he probably is the best in the world," he said.

The England captain is hopeful that he will return to form and will continue to take his team to further heights. “I know I will come back into form at some stage. The cycle throughout my career has been a complete rollercoaster so it’s nothing strange." he said.

