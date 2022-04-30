'England Captaincy is a Coconut, Not a Crown'-Former England Skipper Says Ben Stokes Not Long Term Choice

With Joe Root stepping down from the position, ECB closed in on a new choice and made Ben Stokes the new England Test skipper. But a certain section believes that Stokes as a captain is not a long-term choice. Former England captain Michael Atherton said that captaincy will wear the allrounder down; so, he must not be kept at the top for long. He said Stokes can do the job due to urgency, but must step down as he has a lot to offer.

“It would be a mistake to imagine Stokes as necessarily a long-term pick. Having seen the way the job wears down even the toughest and flintiest of characters, there is no need for the same to happen to Stokes," Atherton, who has captained England in 54 Tests wrote in his column for The Times.

“Let him give the job his all for a short period of time, hoping to help transform attitudes and approach, and then step away while he has more to give as a player.

“The England captaincy, it was once said, is a coconut, not a crown. There will be plenty of people having a shy at it, no doubt, in the months to come but, to quote Key: ‘The time is right.’ Indeed it is," he added.

Earlier names of Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were doing the rounds after Joe Root stepped down from the position. With Broad opting out, Stokes remained in fray and was made the skipper. “I want to thank Joe for everything he has done for English cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world," Stokes said of England’s batting mainstay.

“He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," Stokes had said.

