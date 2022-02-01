The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to meet later on Tuesday with coach Chris Silverwood likely to pay the price for the team’s Ashes debacle, a report in dailymail.co.uk said.

The Joe Root-led England Test side lost the Ashes 0-4 with the tourists barely managing to save the fourth Test at Sydney mainly due to the efforts of tail-enders Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

ECB managing director Ashley Giles has been tasked with examining the reasons for England’s debacle Down Under and former captain Andrew Strauss — who is the ECB cricket committee’s chair — will review the report and submit his recommendations to the board.

The report also said that Silverwood and Giles had last week submitted a report on the losses to Strauss.

The recommendations of the 44-year-old Strauss, who attends the ECB’s board meetings in his role as Chair of the Cricket Committee but does not have voting rights, are expected to have a big say in the decision on Silverwood’s future and also the captaincy of Joe Root.

“Strauss will now present his recommendations on how England should move forward to the board, with Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe the likeliest casualties of the red-ball ‘re-set’," according to the report.

In the event of Silverwood getting the sack, Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart could be made interim in-charge for the three-Test tour to the Caribbean in March, the report added.

While the squad for the Test tour will be announced next week, the team will leave for Antigua on February 24.

