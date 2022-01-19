England Coach Graham Thorpe Could be Sacked For Role in Ashes Party Video

England men’s cricket team assistant coach Graham Thorpe is reportedly facing the sack following his role in the team’s post-Ashes party at a Hobart Hotel that saw police intervention after complaints from other guests. A video of police breaking up the party has emerged that involves cricketers from both the Australian and England cricket teams indulging in a drinking session that went up till 6 am.

As per reports, the players partying include England’s Joe Root and James Anderson, and Australian trio of Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Alex Carey. The video of the party was taken by Thorpe himself and he could be heard saying, “We’ve got Nathan Lyon, Root, there’s Carey and Anderson. I’ll just video this for the lawyers. See you in the morning everyone."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement that they have apologised for any inconvenience and that it’s launching investigation into the incident.

“During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men’s teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart," the ECB said in a statement.

“The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene. When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms.

“The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused. The ECB will investigate further. Until such time, we will make no further comment," it added.

England suffered a humbling 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Australia during the five-Test Ashes series that concluded last week.

